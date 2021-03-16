MLW touts teacher vs. student match for Fusion

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Tuesday to promote the TJP vs. Bu Ku Dao match for Wednesday’s edition of MLW Fusion.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced TJP vs. Bu Ku Dao for this Wednesday, March 17 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

After being bullied and kicked out of TJP’s LA dojo, Bu Ku Dao will face his idol and mentor TJP one-on-one this week on FUSION.

Bu Ku Dao, who looked up to TJP since before entering the sport, has been the target of repeated verbal abuse by TJP. From being disregarded and and thrown around in matches by his own tag team partner to being publicly humiliated, TJP has been unapologetic with his conduct.

Recently taking to Twitter to attack Bu Ku Dao and fans, TJP believes he’s the target of a witch hunt yet doesn’t regret or shy away from his heinous treatment of Bu Ku Dao.

Now, the Vietnamese grappler Bu Ku Dao looks to face his greatest challenge as he reluctantly wrestles his teacher TJP.

Will the student teach his mentor a lesson? Or will TJP put on a clinic and dominate his pupil?

Find out this Wednesday night at 7pm ET on FUSION available on MLW YouTube channel for free.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•Los Parks (champions) vs. Injustice (challengers) – World Tag Team Championship

•Lio Rush defends the World Middleweight Championship

•Mil Muertes vs. Parrow

•TJP vs. Bu Ku Dao

•Azteca Underground Exposé with Alicia Atout

Also scheduled: Ross & Marshall Von Erich, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, CONTRA Unit, and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.

Powell’s POV: MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members also have access to my same night audio review.