NXT UK on WWE Network, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw poll results, NXT UK TV tapings and NXT live events (reports needed)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Dot Net Members will be listening to the new Dot Net Weekly audio show today with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-NXT UK streams today on WWE Network at 2CT/3ET and features the first show coming out of NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II. Haydn Gleed’s written review and audio review will be available later today.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received an B grade majority vote with 38 percent from the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 20 percent of the vote. I gave show a B+ grade.

-We are looking for reports from the NXT live events listed below. If you are going to one of these events or another upcoming show and want to help by sending in a report, contact me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-NXT UK is taping television on Friday and Saturday in York, England at York Barbican.

-NXT is in Melbourne, Florida at Melbourne Auditorium on Friday with the local crew.

-NXT is in Largo, Florida at Minnreg Hall on Saturday with the local crew.



