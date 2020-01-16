Rocky Johnson complained of illness prior to his death

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Rocky Johnson told friends that he was not feeling well in the days leading up to his death on Wednesday at age 75. “He was just under the weather, he thought he had the flu or something,” Brian Blair told the AP’s Dan Gelston on Wednesday.

“I said, ‘You, need to get checked out, Rocky.’ He said he’d be OK. Then he missed this Sunday, a few days ago. When I talked to him again, he said he still wasn’t feeling good and he still missed church. He still didn’t get checked out. I talked to Sheila [Johnson’s wife] and she said he was just being stubborn. He died at home, today.” Read the full story at APNews.com.

Powell’s POV: Johnson’s cause of death has yet to be released. Dwayne Johnson has yet to comment publicly on his father’s death as of this update.



