NXT TV live coverage, MLW Underground on Reelz, AEW Dark, NXT poll results, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Pat McAfee, Marty Garner, Big Boss Man, Don Kernodle

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The NXT television show is live from in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features the fallout from last week’s Spring Breakin’ themed edition and includes Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-MLW Underground airs on Reelz tonight at 9CT/10ET. The show is labeled as the season finale and could be the end of the show’s run on the network. My review will be available after the show (depending on the availability of a screener), and my weekly MLW audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a majority B grade from 38 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 32 percent of the vote. I gave the Spring Breakin’ themed show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is 51.

-Marty Garner is 56.

-Pat McAfee is 36.

-The late Ray “Big Boss Man” Traylor was born on May 2, 1963. He died of a heart attack at age 41 on September 22, 2004.

-The late Don Kernodle was born on May 2, 1950. He took his own life at age 71 on May 17, 2021.