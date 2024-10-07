WWE Smackdown rating: The WWE Bad Blood go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 1.518 million viewers for USA Network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The number was down compared to the previous episode’s 1.568 million viewership count.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.45 rating. One year earlier, the October 6, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.319 million viewers and a 0.64 rating for the WWE Fastlane go-home show.