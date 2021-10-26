AEW Dynamite viewership for the second of the two Saturday night shows

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 575,000 viewers for TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 727,000 viewership total from the the previous Saturday’s show.

Powell’s POV: Saturday’s Dynamite delivered a 0.22 rating and finished tenth in the 18-49 demographic in the cable ratings, which is down from the previous week’s 0.28 in the same demo. As was the case last week, the shows that finished ahead of Dynamite in the Saturday cable ratings were all sports related. Dynamite returns to Wednesdays this week on TNT.