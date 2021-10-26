AEW Dark preview: The card for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Bryan Danielson vs. Aaron Solo.

-Eddie Kingston vs. Jack Evans.

-Riho vs. Xtina Kay.

-Shayne Stetson vs. Preston “10” Vance.

-Tiger Ruas vs. DJ Brown.

-Too Fast Too Fuego (Fuego Del Sol and somehow who looks a lot like Cody Rhodes with a mask on) vs. Dean Alexander vs. Kidd Bandit.

-Invictus Khash vs. Bobby Fish.

-Diamante vs. Skyler Moore.

-JDX vs. Dante Martin.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.