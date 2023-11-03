AEW Rampage results (11/3): Murphy’s review of El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Komander, The Gunns vs. Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal, Skye Blue vs. Marina Shafir, Trent Beretta vs. Daniel Garcia

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

AEW Rampage (Episode 117)

Taped November 1, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum Center

Aired November 3, 2023 on TNT

The Rampage opening aired and pyro shot off from the stage. Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Paul Wight were on commentary…

1. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Penta El Zero Miedo (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. Komander in a three-way match. Let’s see how well I can keep up with this one. Penta started strong on both opponents to start and all three quickly made their way to the floor with Penta hitting a pair of sling blades. Eventually, Vikingo rolled Komander into the ring and hit an impressive Phoenix splash for a near fall.

Penta dove onto both on the floor while landing on his feet. Penta then faced off with Komander as AAA Latin American Champion, QT Marshall was shown watching the match, along with Aaron Solo, Harley Cameron and Johnny TV. Penta chopped Vikingo and played to the crowd. Penta threw his glove to Abrahantes and chopped Komander with his bare hand as the show went to its first picture-in-picture break. [C]

Penta maintained the advantage over Vikingo. Penta missed a charge in the corner and Vikingo retaliated with a kick to the head. Vikingo ran the top rope and lept but Komander caught him in a powerbomb. Komander went for a shooting star press but Penta caught him in a code breaker type maneuver. Vikingo hit a crucifix bomb on Pena and Komander hit a Canadian Destroyer on Vikingo. Komander and Vikingo battled on the ring apron. Vikingo shoved Komander off the top rope onto the floor while Penta knocked Vikingo on to the top turnbuckle.

Vikingo hit a Poison Rana on Penta on the apron. All three men battled. Vikingo lept off the top rope and was met with a superkick by Penta. Penta hit an amazing double Fear Factor on Vikingo and Komander on the apron. Penta then traded blows with Vikingo. Penta hit a powerslam on Vikingo for a near fall. Vikingo took over on offense and hit a 637 senton splash for a near fall that was broken up by Komander. Komander hit a Phoenix Splash on Vikingo for a near fall that was broken up by Penta. Penta hit the Fear Factor on Komander onto Vikingo for the win.

Penta El Zero Miedo defeated El Hijo del Vikingo and Komander in a three-way Match in about 13:00.

Don’s Take: This was your typical AEW spot fest which I know will appeal to the core AEW fanbase. I’m not opposed to this on occasion, but these spots lose their meaning when they are done in rapid succession with no build. And I continue to feel that these matches would mean more if the participants were booked in a way that I care about the outcome. For example, I’ve watched Penta in MLW and his early work in MLW. He can be more than a spot machine that can get the fans invested, if only creative took the time to give him some character development.

We went to Alex Marvez who was with Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh. Marvez asked Dutt about his conversation with Ortiz last week after Ortiz lost to Mike Santana. Dutt said he was trying to help a man who was down on his luck and invited him to join their faction. Dutt couldn’t believe that Ortiz turned him down and was disappointed as Ortiz could have been useful given his relationship with Eddie Kingston.

Karen and Jeff said that they didn’t need Ortiz, while Jeff proclaimed them as the greatest faction while proclaiming Lethal the next ROH Champion. Lethal reiterated the sentiment as the group left the set.

Ortiz entered the frame and said he heard that they were talking about him and promised to deal with them next week.

2. Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal vs. Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn (w/Jay White, Juice Robinson). Sydal and Daniels gained the early advantage over Austin Gunn for the first couple of minutes of the match until Colten hit Daniels from the apron to shift the momentum. Colten hit an impressive standing dropkick on Daniels before the Gunns hit some tandem offense for a near fall.

Austin pulled the Jay White cardboard cutout from under the ring now complete with title belt. Eventually, Daniels was able to make the hot tag to Sydal who cleaned house for a bit. Sydal hit a meteora on Austin for a near fall that was broken up by Colten. Eventually, Sydal missed a charge in the corner which allowed the Gunns to hit 3:10 to Yuma for the win.

Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn defeated Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal in about 4:00.

After the match, Austin had the mike and said that Dynamite, Collision and Rampage belonged to the “Bang Bang Gang.” He then told MJF that they would win the ROH Tag Team Championship at Full Gear. Austin said that if we’re not down with that, they have two words for us – Gunns Up.

Don’s Take: The Gunns are high on my list of acts to watch in 2024 as they’ve come a long way since they’re debut. I’m fine with them staying as supporting players in Bullet Club Gold for now, but at some point, I’d like to see them go on a serious title run. They’ve done it before, but they’ve improved a lot since then that the next time could be more meaningful if done right.

RJ City introduced the returning Danhausen, who corrected City and said he would return next week… [C]

Alex Marvez interviewed Saraya and Ruby Soho. Marvez noted that Soho has a rough go of late. Soho said The Outcasts were on a downward spiral and asked Saraya why she didn’t second her in her title match with Hikaru Shida. Saraya said that neither Toni Storm nor Soho would be anything with Saraya and that Soho was being ungrateful. She apologized and told Soho to stick with her. Saraya left the frame with Soho saying, “I’m older than you.”

Angelo Parker entered and offered to comb Soho’s hair. Soho said “don’t even think about it” and left. Matt Menard entered and asked Angelo why he was unable to use the bat on Chris Jericho on Dynamite. He said that Parker didn’t have the “dog” in him to do it. Parker responded by saying he wasn’t as frustrated as Menard was and was going to go be a friend to Daniel Garcia who was preparing for a big match.

3. Skye Blue vs. Marina Shafir. Nyla Rose came out with Shafir initially but quickly went to the back. Blue attempted a handshake but Shafir took her down. Blue attempted to stomp on Shafir’s bare foot which Shafir no sold. Blue eventually took over on offense as the two battled to the floor. Shafir missed a kick and hit the ring apron as the show went to a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Blue was still on offense but Shafir turned the tables with a series of kicks. Shafir hit a slam for a near fall. Blue regained the advantage with a dropkick. Shafir attempted a front face lock, but Blue bit her to escape the hold, rolling up Shafir for a near fall. Blue hit two thrust kicks followed by her Code Blue finisher for the win.

Skye Blue defeated Marina Shafir in roughly 8:00.

Don’s Take: I’m not sure what to make of the direction they are going in with Blue. I’m all for her having more of an edge as a babyface, but I’m not digging her as a face if the “possessed demon” persona goes along with it. I get that this is common with wrestlers who take the mist to the eyes from the House of Black, but I think in this case, creative is overthinking things a bit.

A brief video package aired hyping Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer for AEW Collision on Saturday evening…

Don’s Take: I’ll be filling in for Jason Powell with the Collision report shortly after the show airs.

Mark Henry hyped the main event…

4. Trent Beretta vs. Daniel Garcia. Excalibur ran down the Collision lineup at the start of the match. Beretta and Garcia engaged in basic chain wrestling to start. Eventually, Garcia gained the advantage and rolled up Beretta for a near fall. Garcia lured Beretta in by appearing to do his dance before turning it into a takedown. The action spilled to the floor as Beretta dove onto Garcia before hitting a brainbuster as the show went to its final picture-in-picture break. [C]

Beretta hit a superplex on Garcia for a near fall. Beretta followed with two short arm clotheslines. He attempted a third one but Garcia blocked it and hit a German suplex. Garcia took over on offense and hit a double knee in the corner. He then hit Beretta with a brainbuster for a near fall. Beretta took back over and hit a Death Valley Driver for a near fall. Beretta then hit three German suplexes. He went for fourth one which Garcia blocked and hit two of his own.

Garcia went for a third one which was blocked by Beretta. The two exchanged moved before hitting a double clothesline. Both got up and exchanged blows. Garcia hit a German suplex that Beretta no sold before retaliating with a knee strike. Beretta hit a pile driver for a near fall. The two exchanged blows again. Garcia gained the advantage and did his dance for a loud pop. He then hit a piledriver for a near fall.

Garcia hit a series of blows to the back of the neck before clamping on the crossface for the submission win…

Daniel Garcia defeated Trent Beretta in about 14:00 minutes.

After the match, Garcia grabbed the mic and said that he was keeping track of time and keeping score. He noted that his last singles match was six months ago and that in order to jump the line, he needed to win a title. He then challenged MJF to a match to show him that out of all his contenders, he wanted the title the most. He declared himself the greatest wrestler before correcting himself and saying sports entertainer. This concluded the show.

Don’s Take: I love how AEW is continuing to build challengers for MJF and a match against Garcia looks great on paper. I continue to say however that I’d much rather see him as a wrestler than a sports entertainer. The dance is over with the crowd, but they make it such a central part of his character that I think they may be missing out on an opportunity for fans to take him more seriously.

Overall, a straightforward yet uneventful edition of Rampage. The company is starting to build to their pay-per-views earlier, which is a good thing, but with just two weeks to go, every show should serve to build anticipation. We’ll see what Collision brings and as noted, I’ll be handling the coverage tomorrow evening so I’ll look forward to sharing more then.