AEW Dynamite rating for the show featuring a Texas Tornado tag team match

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 824,000 viewers for TBS, according to Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from the 899,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite delivered a 0.27 rating, down from last week’s 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.47 rating on USA Network. The February 16, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 869,000 viewers and a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demo.