AEW Dynamite preview: AEW World Championship match set for Wednesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-MJF vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW World Championship
Powell’s POV: Garcia challenged MJF at the end of AEW Rampage, and the match was made official a short time later. Dynamite will be live from Portland, Oregon at Moda Center. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).
Be the first to comment