WWE Crown Jewel lineup (live coverage today): The card for today’s premium live event from Saudi Arabia

November 4, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Crown Jewel event that will be held today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Mohammed Abdu Arena.

-Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

-Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark in a five-way for the Women’s World Championship

-Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul for the U.S. Championship

-Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest

-John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa

-(Kickoff Show) Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh

Powell’s POV: Join me for my live review of WWE Crown Jewel today starting with the Kickoff show match. The main card begins at noonCT/1ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host an exclusive same day audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

