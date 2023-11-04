WWE Crown Jewel lineup (live coverage today): The card for today’s premium live event from Saudi Arabia

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Crown Jewel event that will be held today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Mohammed Abdu Arena.

-Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

-Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark in a five-way for the Women’s World Championship

-Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul for the U.S. Championship

-Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest

-John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa

-(Kickoff Show) Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh

Powell’s POV: Join me for my live review of WWE Crown Jewel today starting with the Kickoff show match. The main card begins at noonCT/1ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host an exclusive same day audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).