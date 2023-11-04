AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Bill Gunn hold a “69 celebration” for their 69th day as AEW Trios Champions

-Darby Allin vs. Lance Archer

-AR Fox vs. Swerve Strickland

-Rush, Preston Vance, and “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Ricky Starks, Big Bill, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun in an eight-man tag

-Willow Nightingale vs. Emi Sakura

Powell’s POV: AEW Collision will air live on TNT at 7CT/8ET from Wichita, Kansas at Intrust Bank Arena. I will be attending my Dad’s birthday party tonight, so I am unable to provide a live review. Don Murphy is filling in for me and his review will be available at some point after the show. Will Pruett’s exclusive audio reviews are be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Saturday nights or Sunday mornings.