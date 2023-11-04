NXT Level Up results (11/3): O’Connor’s review of Dante Chen vs. Oro Mensah, Ivy Nile vs. Valentina Feroz, and Myles Borne vs. Trey Bearhill

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 90)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed November 3, 2023 on Peacock/WWE Network

Ivy Nile made her way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Ivy Nile vs. Valentina Feroz. Feroz leg tripped Nile as the match started. Nile quickly took over but Feroz battled through. Nile caught Feroz in mid air and hit a strong fallaway slam. Feroz started to work on the arm wearing down Nile. Nile attempted to escape but Feroz rolled through. Nile used her power to place Feroz on the top rope an attempt an escape but Feroz continued to go after the arm of Nile. Nile sent Feroz to the outside but Feroz dragged Nile to ringside continuing the pressure. Nile sent Feroz into the corner and hit the dropkick and a suplex for a near fall. Feroz attempted a triangle choke but Nile transitioned into the dragon sleeper for the submission win.

Ivy Nile defeated Valentina Feroz via submission in 5:48.

The commentary team hyped Myles Borne vs. Trey Bearhill for after the break…[c]

2. Myles Borne (w/Drew Gulak, Damon Kemp) vs. Trey Bearhill. Borne attempted a go-behind but Bearhill elbowed his way out of the hold and sent Borne across the ring. Working on the arm, Bearhill powered Borne up and attempted a slam but Borne chopped the leg taking Bearhill down to the canvas for a two count. Borne draped Bearhill across the bottom rope choking the air from Bearhill before applying a chinlock. Bearhill chopped down Borne, escaping the chinlock, and hit a body block for a near fall. Bearhill looked to finish but was distracted by Kemp who jumped up on the apron as was met by a dropkick from Borne for the victory.

Myles Borne defeated Trey Bearhill via pinfall in 3:48.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

3. Oro Mensah (w/Noam Dark, Lash Legend, Jakara Jackson) vs. Dante Chen. Chen worked on the arm of Mensah as the match begun but Mensah used his athleticism to escape. Chen continued to wear down Mensah with an armlock but Mensah grabbed the hair of Chen to take control before dropping Chen with a sidekick. Mensah looked for a rock bottom but Chen rolled up Mensah for a near fall. Mensah continued to apply pressure on Chen and rocked Chen with a forearm.

Mensah hit a kick to the back of Chen’s head and went back to a sleeper hold. Chen powered Mensah up and slammed Mensah into the canvas to escape the hold as Boa made his way to ringside intentions unclear. Chen hit a springboard and looked to finish Mensah with the roaring chest smash but Lash Legend put Mensah’s foot on the bottom rope to break the pin attempt. Chen distracted walked straight into a Mensah spinkick to end the contest.

Oro Mensah defeated Dante Chen via pinfall in 7:37.

After the match, Boa helped Chen to his feet and assisted him to the back as the show closed.

John’s Ramblings: The opening women’s contest is the match you should seek out if you are short on time for a wrestling fix before Crown Jewel this weekend. The other matches just kind of happened but I was really impressed by the opener and the effort and improvement that Valentina Feroz has shown in the ring recently. She sparred well in there with Ivy Nile and didn’t look out of place before taking the loss. Good job.