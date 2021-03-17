3/17 NXT TV results: Powell’s review of Dexter Lumis vs. Austin Theory, Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah Scott, LA Knight’s in-ring debut, Jordan Devlin returns, Dakota Kai vs. Zoey Stark, Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center)

Aired March 17, 2021 on USA Network

[Hour One] NXT opened with a recap of last week’s closing segment involving confrontations between Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly, and Finn Balor and Karrion Kross… The broadcast team was Vic Joseph, Beth Phoenix, and Wade Barrett…

NXT Champion Finn Balor delivered a promo. He boasted about the wrestlers he’s beaten and then said he’s been waiting for Karrion Kross. Balor said Kross’s time is up.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett made their entrance and joined Balor inside the ring. Kross said their situation was never going to be settled until they took care of their other affairs. Kross said it would be one one one or it would be meaningless.

Balor said everyone wants to be champion until the real champion walks into the room. Balor said no one else had the balls to tell Kross that he walks like a champion and talks like a champion, but the problem is that Finn Balor is the champion and Kross doesn’t have what it takes to beat him.

Kross promised Balor that he would know what it feels like to have all the oxygen squeezed out of his skull when he chokes him out. Balor said Kross would know what it’s like to be in the main event of Takeover and choke.

Scarlett stood between the two men and said she’s already seen it in the cards. “Two champions, both draped in gold, the world in awe, it all happens for a reason,” she said.

NXT Tag Team Champions Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan interrupted the exchange. They said Balor should be facing Pete Dunne, and they know that he could beat either Balor or Kross. They said it’s only a matter of time until Dunne becomes NXT Champion.

Scarlett said there are moments in time that lead to an inevitable future. Scarlett said there are moments like this when Burch and Loracn put their tag titles on the line against Balor and Kross. Scarlett left the ring and approached Burch and Lorcan.

Scarlett said they know what they want and know what they bring to the table, and they wouldn’t want the word coward associated with their names. Burch took the bait and called for an NXT Tag Title match later in the show. Burch and Lorcan headed to the back, and then Kross joined Scarlett on the floor. Scarlett told Balor that every moment happens for a reason and he can’t change this…

The broadcast team checked in from their desk at ringside and spoke about the angle, then said it was time for their opening match…

Powell’s POV: I liked the intensity between Kross and Balor, but that was a strange way of getting to WWE’s typical champion and challenger going for the tag titles. It made Lorcan and Burch look a little dopey for being manipulated by Scarlett, but it ultimately works for me because it didn’t really conflict with anything we know about their characters. That said, I wonder if this match would be happening if it wasn’t for the reported COVID outbreak at the WWE Performance Center. By the way, I am filling in for John Moore this week. He will be back on Friday night with the WWE Smackdown review.

Dexter Lumis made his entrance. Backstage, Austin Theory checked in with Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae via his tablet. Gargano said the last step of Theory’s therapy was to face Lumis alone. Theory said he had it, then made his entrance…

1. Dexter Lumis vs. Austin Theory. The match spilled to ringside and they cut to a split-screen commercial break during the opening seconds. [C] Late in the match, Lumis knocked Theory down with a clothesline. Lumis approached Theory and offered him a hand. Theory said no because Lumis said bad things about him.

Theory accepted Lumis helping him to his feet and then hugged him while saying he knew it. Lumis put Theory standing submission hold, which Theory broke. Theory hoisted up Lumis while saying he never should have trusted him. He said Gargano was right and Lumis is not the way. Lumis slipped out and applied his finisher and got the win…

Dexter Lumis beat Austin Theory in 9:35.

Powell’s POV: They told a back and forth story at the end with Lumis winning the trust of Theory by helping him up, then taking him out afterward. It’s fine for a mid-card story.

McKenzie Mitchell checked in from outside of William Regal’s office. Tommaso Ciampa showed up and said his tag partner Timothy Thatcher wasn’t in the building. She told him to find Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel and ask them if they know where Alexander Wolfe is. He said only one of them will be standing by the end of the night…

Adam Cole was shown walking backstage… [C]

Adam Cole stood in the ring and said Kyle O’Reilly made the biggest mistake of his life. He said he wasn’t mad at him last week, he just didn’t need him anymore, but then O’Reilly cost him the NXT Championship.

William Regal came out and said that O’Reilly wasn’t cleared last week and damaged his neck during their brawl. Regal said O’Reilly has been banned from the building. O’Reilly appeared on the big screen and he found it hilarious that Cole got so upset over losing last week.

O’Reilly said he will not rest until he ends Cole, just as Cole tried to end his career. O’Reilly got worked up while saying that they were friends over eleven years. O’Reilly calmed down and said it is a threat that he’s going to do whatever he has to do. Cole approached Regal on the ramp and said that O’Reilly threatened to hurt him, but that wouldn’t happen if he found O’Reilly first…

A sponsored video package recapped Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon winning the NXT Women’s Tag Titles last week. They were shown posing for photos with Blackheart’s father…

Backstage, Mitchell interviewed Blackheart and Moon. Moon said she came to NXT to make history and be the face of a division. Blackheart howled, but stopped when Robert Stone entered the picture with Aliyah and Jessi Kamea. They set up an NXT Women’s Tag Title match for next week, and the champions mocked Stone’s suit…

Powell’s POV: A feel good moment with Blackheart’s father or are they introducing him as a potential target for heels in a future storyline?

Jordan Devlin drove a car into the parking lot of the WWE Performance Center… [C]

2. “Breezango” Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza (w/Santos Escobar). Breeze and Fandango made a regular entrance without a theme (thank you!).