3/17 AEW Dynamite results: Barnett’s live review of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa in an unsanctioned lights out match, Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix vs. Angelico

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 77)

Taped March 11, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place

Aired March 17, 2021 on TNT

Tony Schiavone, JR, and Excalibur welcomed us to the show. Video was shown of MJF’s new faction deplaning and then entering a limo. Penta El Zero M made his entrance and was shown making a picture in picture promo. The translator said that Penta would break Cody’s arm and send on early paternity leave. Cody then made his entrance, joined by Arn Anderson. Penta dove over the ropes and tackled Cody before he could reach the ring.

1. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Cody Rhodes: Penta took the match to the floor and focused on Cody’s arm and right hamstring. Cody fired back with a heavy forearm shot and shoved Penta into the barricade. In the ring, Penta tore off Cody’s green St. Patrick’s Day shirt and chopped him several times. Cody fired up and asked Penta to hit him again, and got his wish. Cody landed a hard strike in response, but Penta cut him off immediately with a slingblade.

He followed up with a backstabber, and then exited the ring to set up a table on the outside. Cody missed a lariat attempt, and Penta landed a pump kick. The action went back into the ring, and both men met on the top rope. Cody then landed a top rope huracarrana. Penta recovered quickly and went back to targeting Cody’s bicep and shoulder. Cody sent Penta to the floor and landed a dive that sent Penta through the ringside table.

Back in the ring, Cody landed a destroyer and a Cody Cutter for a near fall. He then set up for and executed CrossRhodes, but Penta once again kicked out at two. Cody pulled Penta to his feet and landed a Vertebreaker, but once again he couldn’t put Penta away. Penta slapped Cody across the face, and he responded by wrapping Penta’s knee around the ring post. He then applied the Figure Four. Aubrey was in a good position, and Penta forced a break by reaching the ropes.

Cody went to apply the figure four again, but Penta escaped and snapped his arm. Cody quickly pulled Penta into a roll up while he was taunting the crowd, and got the quick pin.

Cody Rhodes defeated Penta El Zero Miedo at 10:25

After the match, Penta assaulted Cody’s injured arm and shoulder with repeated strikes and punches. Dustin Rhodes and The Gunn Club ran out to make the save. Penta escaped to the outside, and eventually up the ramp. QT Marshall met Penta at the top of the ramp, and got booed. The rest of the Nightmare Family was frustrated that he was late, as if it would have made a difference.

Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa, and Moxley & Kingston vs The Good Brothers, Christian Cage speaks, and a couple of tag matches that flashed by. Backstage, The Young Bucks were interviewed by Alex Marvez. Matt Jackson said Rey Fenix had beaten both of them in singles competition, but luckily for them these were the World Tag Team Championships. Don Callis walked up and handed them a “Don’t Slap the Leg” T-Shirt to give to their Dad. He also said that they had started this place, but there was nothing Elite left about them. Callus brought up Kenny Omega, and The Bucks accused him of changing Kenny.

He said he did change, but for the better. He made his a God of Wrestling, and said Kenny looks down on them because there was nothing elite left about them. He then asked The Bucks to ask themselves if they even resembled the team he saw in New Japan. Jade Cargill was hyped for being in action later…[c]

My Take: Why did Cody need a win there? Why am I supposed to care about the nightmare family? The Don Callis promo with the Bucks was entertaining.

Jade Cargill made her entrance. Dani Jordyn was already in the ring.

2. Jade Cargill vs. Dani Jordyn: Jordyn landed a back elbow to escape a waist lock, but Cargill exploded with a pump kick as Jordyn rebounded off the ropes. Cargill then landed a release German Suplex, followed by the Jaded (Glam Slam) for the win.

Jade Cargill defeated Dani Jordyn at 1:18

After the match, Jade and Red Velvet jawed at ringside before betting separated by Bryce Remsburg. Jade then took off to the back, but stopped and posed a bit before finally leaving. The announce team then aired a video package that recapped the conclusion to last week’s show.

MJF walked out with Tully Blanchard, Wardlow, FTR, and Shawn Spears. Tully took the microphone to start the promo. He said it was great being in the middle of the ring with this group of guys. He said last week they stood in the middle of the ring with the greatest group AEW had, the Inner Circle. He recounted how we saw Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz, and Jake Hager beat down last week. He said since they were the greatest group, and they knocked them off, that puts them at the pinnacle of the sport. He said he 30 years ago he was with the greatest group of guys in professional wrestling, and he would end his career doing the same, and you can mark the words.

He handed the microphone to MJF, who said he was Judas now. He said it wasn’t easy being the most charismatic man in pro wrestling and taking a back seat to Chris Jericho, and he had to stand back as far as Jericho’s hairline. He said he managed to convince every mouth breather at home that he wanted to take over the Inner Circle, with the goal of destroying the inner circle from the inside. MJF said his goal was to create an even better group, and said Tully was correct when he said they are the pinnacle, and asked everybody to look at the lineup.

He called Wardlow the most dominant man, and the greatest insurance policy in wrestling. He called Sean Spears “Double S”, and said he was a wrestler’s wrestler that had been held back for far too long. He said if you had a problem with him, to take it up with him, because you’d eat your words and eat a chairshot. He called FTR the greatest tag team on God’s green earth, and said they looked good doing it.

MJF then called himself the most talked about name in wrestling today. He called himself unstoppable both in the ring and on the microphone at 24 years of age. He said he would only get better, just like a fine wine. MJF said he had 25 years left in the tank, and when his career is over, Chris Jericho wouldn’t be the GOAT, it would be “yours truly”. He called their group the backbone of AEW for years to come, and they could capture every premier championship the sport has to offer. As the Pinnacle, they would take what they want, when they want, and what they want right now is Chris Jericho’s locker room.

MJF then turned to deliver a heartwarming message to Jericho, He said he was better than him, and you know it. The Pinnacle huddled in the ring, and then left. Up next is Jurassic Express and Bear Country vs. Matt Hardy, Private Party, Butcher and Blade in 10-man action…[c]

My Take: That promo didn’t really cut much new ground as far as faction introductions go. It’s assembled with the same format shared by any number of Horsemen type factions over the years, and they have basically the same motivations. MJF can carry a lot with his charisma, and Tully was very good for the short time he spoke, so there’s reason to be hopeful this will develop into something that feels new and different.