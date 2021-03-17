AEW Dynamite and NXT TV poll results

CategoriesAEW News Dot Net Notebook NEWS UPDATES WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The March 10 NXT television show scored an A grade from 60 percent of our poll voters. B finished second with 30 percent of the vote.

-The March 10 AEW Dynamite produced an B grade from 36 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 31 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I both gave the edge to Dynamite when we discussed the two shows during Thursday’s Dot Net Weekly audio show. You can vote in our polls on NXT, Dynamite, WWE Raw, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.