Impact Wrestling and MLW Fusion coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Gangrel, Alan Angels, Ray Gunkel, John Bonica, Johnny Grunge

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Rich Swann vs. Kenny King. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as our my Impact Hit Lists and my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-MLW Fusion streams tonight at 7CT/8ET on Pro Wrestling TV. Tonight’s show features Josh Alexander vs. Jacob Fatu from the Ric Flair’s Last Match event. While the days my reviews run will vary, my weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 48 percent of the vote. C finished second with 21 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 51 percent of the vote. A finished second with 29 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade and felt it was a strong go-home show for the brand.

Birthdays and Notables

-Gangrel (David Heath) is 54.

-Alan “5” Angels (Trey Tucker) is 25.

-The late John Bonica was born on February 16, 1917. He died of a cerebral hemorrhage at age 77 on August 15, 1994.

-The late Ray Gunkel was born on February 16, 1924. He died at age 48 due to heart trauma on August 1, 1972.

-The late Johnny Grunge (Mike Durham) died at age 39 of sleep apnea on February 16, 2006.