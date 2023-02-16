AEW Rampage lineup: The updated card for Friday’s “Slam Dunk” edition with an early start time

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-“The Elite” Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson vs. AR Fox and “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin for the AEW Trios Titles

-Jade Cargill vs. Vertvixen for the TBS Championship

-Ricky Starks vs. Daniel Garcia

-Dustin Rhodes vs. Swerve Strickland

Powell’s POV: Rampage is billed as the “Slam Dunk” edition and has an early start time due to the network’s coverage of NBA All-Star Weekend. Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Laredo, Texas at Sames Auto Arena. Join Colin McGuire for his weekly live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs on TNT at 6CT/7ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).