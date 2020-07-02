07/02 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 117): Jake Barnett co-hosts the Dot Net Weekly combo show

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett hosting a Dot Net Weekly combo show and discussing AEW Fyter Fest vs. NXT Great American Bash week one, COVID-19 related issues, Tessa Blanchard leaving Impact Wrestling, new Slammiversary main event, more #SpeakingOut fallout, and more…

