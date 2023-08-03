AEW Dynamite rating for the 200th episode

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 894,000 viewers for TBS, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was down from the 898,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.31 rating in 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.29 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.53 rating on USA Network. The August 3, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 938,000 viewers and a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic.