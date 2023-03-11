Arn Anderson’s oldest son Barrett Lunde dead at age 37

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Arn Anderson (Martin Lunde) announced the death of his son Barrett Lunde, who died on Friday at age 37. The cause of death was not disclosed.
Powell’s POV: Barrett is the older brother of 26 year-old AEW wrestler Brock Anderson. My deepest sympathies go out to the Anderson/Lunde family during this difficult time.
Last night my family suffered a loss that should never he felt by any parent.
Our older son Barrett passed away.
I am struggling to write this. Tell those you love that you love them.
Barrett was just 37. pic.twitter.com/wFhPgxUQsR
— Arn Anderson (@TheArnShow) March 11, 2023
