Arn Anderson’s oldest son Barrett Lunde dead at age 37

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Arn Anderson (Martin Lunde) announced the death of his son Barrett Lunde, who died on Friday at age 37. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Powell’s POV: Barrett is the older brother of 26 year-old AEW wrestler Brock Anderson. My deepest sympathies go out to the Anderson/Lunde family during this difficult time.