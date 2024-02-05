AEW Dynamite preview: Loaded lineup for Wednesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page for a shot at the AEW World Championship at AEW Revolution
-Ricky Starks and Big Bill vs. Darby Allin and Sting in a tornado match for the AEW Tag Team Titles
-AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Red Velvet in an eliminator match
-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Chris Jericho
-Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Volador Jr., Mascara Dorada, and Hechicero
-Tony Khan’s big announcement
Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s show will be live from Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).
Be the first to comment