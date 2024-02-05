NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s NXT Vengeance Day fallout show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin celebrate winning the Dustin Rhodes Tag Team Classic

-Axiom and Nathan Frazer vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

-Lexis King vs. Riley Osborne

Powell’s POV: The show will surely feature the fallout of Carmelo Hayes turning on Trick Williams. It also looked like they set up Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice, but it was not officially announced during Vengeance Day. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).