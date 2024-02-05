WWE Raw in St. Louis (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Penta, Madison Rayne, Mace, Outback Jack, Damian Priest, Chris Sabin, Aaron Solo, Mike Santana, Dory Funk Jr., Haku, Marty Jannetty, Becky Bayless, Angela Fong, Devin Taylor, Luke Graham, Billy Watson, Ed Gantner, Kerry Von Erich

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center. The show includes “The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in St. Louis, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Phoenix, Friday’s Smackdown in Charlotte, and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Henderson, Nevada. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Penta El Zero Miedo is 39 today.

-Madison Rayne (Ashley Lomberger) is 38 today.

-Mace (Brennan Williams) is 33 today. He also worked as Dio Maddin.

-The late Luke Graham (James Johnson) was born on February 5, 1940. He died from congestive heart failure at age 66 on June 23, 2006.

-Outback Jack (Peter Stilsbury) turned 66 on Sunday.

-Damian Priest (Luis Martínez) turned 42 on Sunday.

-Chris Sabin (Joshua Harter) turned 42 on Sunday.

-Aaron Solo (Aaron Solow) turned 37 on Sunday.

-Mike Santana (Mark Sanchez) turned 33 on Sunday.

-The late “Whipper” Billy Watson died on February 4, 1990 at age 74.

-The late Ed Gantner (Ed Gantner Jr.) was born on February 4, 1959. He took his own life at age 31 on December 31, 1990.

-Dory Funk Jr. turned 83 on Saturday.

-Haku (Tonga Fifita) turned 65 on Saturday.

-Marty Jannetty (Fredrick Martin Jannetty) turned 64 on Saturday.

-Becky Bayless (Rebecca Treston) turned 42 on Saturday.

-Angela Fong turned 38 on Saturday.

-Former NXT wrestler and on-air personality Devin Taylor (Brittany Fetkin) turned 36 on Saturday.

-The late Kerry Von Erich (Kerry Adkisson) was born on February 3, 1960. He took his own life at age 33 on February 18, 1993.