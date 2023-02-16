What's happening...

AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s TBS show

February 16, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley vs. Evil Uno

-Tag Team Battle Royale for a spot in the four-way AEW Tag Team Title match at Revolution

Powell’s POV: AEW announced that a Tag Team Casino Battle Royale will be held on the March 1 edition of Dynamite to fill the final spot in the four-way tag team title match at AEW Revolution that current features The Gunns defending against The Acclaimed along with the two teams to be determined. Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

