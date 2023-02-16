AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley vs. Evil Uno

-Tag Team Battle Royale for a spot in the four-way AEW Tag Team Title match at Revolution

Powell's POV: AEW announced that a Tag Team Casino Battle Royale will be held on the March 1 edition of Dynamite to fill the final spot in the four-way tag team title match at AEW Revolution that current features The Gunns defending against The Acclaimed along with the two teams to be determined. Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center.