AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, WWE and NXT live events (reports needed), Brandi Rhodes, Jessica McKay

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view will be held on Sunday in Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena. The show features Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay for the IWGP U.S. Championship and Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada. Join me for my live review beginning with the one-hour pre-show at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same night audio review that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from Lafayette, Louisiana at the Cajundome. The show features a WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre to unify the titles. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) either tonight or on Saturday.

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Chicago, Illinois at Wintust Arena. This is the 100th edition of the show and will likely be the last time I cover the show live simply due to the abundance of other shows to cover. Join me for our live review as the show airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-AEW Collision will be held on Saturday night in Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) either tonight or on Saturday.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-NXT is in Fort Pierce, Florida at Havert L Fenn Center tonight. NXT does not advertise matches for its live events.

-NXT is in Citrus Springs, Florida at Citrus Springs Community Center on Saturday.

-WWE is in Monroe, Louisiana at Monroe Civic Center with a live event on Saturday. There are no matches listed on the host venue’s website.

-WWE is in Mobile, Alabama at the Mobile Civic Center with a live event on Sunday that includes following advertised matches: Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. The Street Profits vs. Brawling Brutes vs. Pretty Deadly in a four-way for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, Austin Theory vs. AJ Styles for the U.S. Championship. It’s worth noting that the advertising is dated, as they still list Liv Morgan as appearing and refer to the women’s title as the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

