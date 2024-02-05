AEW Rampage rating for the show headlined by an eight-man tag featuring CMLL wrestlers

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 314,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down from the 382,000 viewership total from the previous episode.
Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.13 rating in the same demo. One year earlier, the February 2, 2023 edition of Rampage delivered 406,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic.
Be the first to comment