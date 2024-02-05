What's happening...

The Rock’s daughter Ava says she has received death threats

February 5, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT general manager Ava (Simone Johnson) took to social media to state that she has received death threats.

Powell’s POV: The story was picked up by TMZ.com. Death threats? Because you are mad about who is headlining night two of WrestleMania XL? Seriously? Anyone who makes these types of threats is everything that is wrong with pro wrestling and the world today. Seriously, grow the hell up, you d-bag losers.

