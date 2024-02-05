The Rock’s daughter Ava says she has received death threats

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT general manager Ava (Simone Johnson) took to social media to state that she has received death threats.

can ya’ll just leave me out of this ffs i’m busy running a SHOW — A V A (@avawwe_) February 5, 2024

death threats over a situation i have nothing to do with … bffr — A V A (@avawwe_) February 5, 2024

Powell’s POV: The story was picked up by TMZ.com. Death threats? Because you are mad about who is headlining night two of WrestleMania XL? Seriously? Anyone who makes these types of threats is everything that is wrong with pro wrestling and the world today. Seriously, grow the hell up, you d-bag losers.