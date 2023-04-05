NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn vs. Kiana James and Fallon Henley

-Ilja Dragunov vs. Von Wagner (Mr. Stone will leave Wagner if he loses)

-Chase U’s celebration for Duke Hudson

Powell’s POV: NXT will be live on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).