MLW Underground preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show on Reelz

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Tuesday’s Major League Wrestling Underground television show.

-Real1 vs. Mance Warner vs. Microman vs. Matthew Justice in a four-way dumpster match

-Alex Kane vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. in a no ropes, catch wrestling match

Powell’s POV: MLW Underground airs Tuesdays on Reelz at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews will be available immediately after the show airs depending on the availability of a screener. My weekly audio reviews of MLW Underground are also available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).