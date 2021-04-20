NXT TV, “Young Rock” on NBC, Impact’s Wrestle Week on AXS, NWA Powerrr Surge, AEW Dark, Johnny Stamboli, Garett Bischoff, Brian Myers, Rick Rude, Chyna

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Happy 4/20 Day to those of you who observe this most sacred of holidays.

-NXT will be broadcast on tonight from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center). The show includes the debut of Sarray. Join John Moore for his weekly live review at 7CT/8ET. John’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Tuesday nights or Wednesday mornings.

-The ninth episode of “Young Rock” series airs tonight on NBC at 7CT/8ET. The title of tonight’s episode is “A Lady Named Star Search.” The description lists Ata preparing for her Star Search audition, Rocky taking an unorthodox approach to helping Dewey deal with some bullies, Lia’s conflict with rival promoter Greg Yaho has her on edge.

-Impact In 60 airs tonight on AXS-TV at 7CT/8ET. The show feature the best of title vs. title matches.

-Impact is also airing “This Is Impact Rebellion” at 8CT/9ET on AXS TV as part of the network’s “Wrestle Week” leading up to Sunday’s Rebellion pay-per-view.

-NWA Powerrr streams tonight at 5CT/6ET on FITE TV. The show is available as part of a monthly bundle purchase. My reviews are typically available on Wednesdays.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

Birthdays and Notables

-Johnny Stamboli (Jon Hugger) is 43. He was billed as Johnny The Bull in WCW.

-Garett Bischoff is 37. He is the son of Eric Bischoff.

-Brian Myers, who wrestled as Curt Hawkins in WWE, is 36 today.

-Rick Rude (Richard Rood) died of heart failure at age 40 on April 20, 1999.

-Chyna (Joanie Laurer) died at age 46 of a drug overdose on April 20, 2016.