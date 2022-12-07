NXT Deadline lineup: The updated card for Saturday’s NXT premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for NXT Deadline, which will be held on Saturday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.

-Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews for the NXT Championship

-“Pretty Deadly” Kit James and Elton Prince vs. “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Carmelo Hayes vs. JD McDonagh vs. Grayson Waller vs. Joe Gacy vs. Axiom in the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge

-Zoey Stark vs. Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James vs. Indi Hartwell in the women’s Iron Survivor Challenge

-Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn

Powell’s POV: Axiom and Indi Hartwell won the wild card Triple Threat qualifiers on Tuesday’s NXT television show to earn the final spots in the Iron Survivor Challenge matches. New Day also showed up on the NXT show and challenged Pretty Deadly for the NXT Tag Titles, which looks like a strong tag team match on paper. Fyre vs. Dawn was also added to the card. Join John Moore for his for live review of NXT Deadline beginning with the pre-show at 6:30CT/7:30ET, and for the main card as it streams on Peacock at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).