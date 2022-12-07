NXT TV preview: The early lineup for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

The following matches are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Lyra Valkyria debuts

-Fallout from NXT Deadline

Powell's POV: NXT didn't announce the usual batch of matches for next week due to the Deadline event taking place on Saturday. Tuesday's NXT television show will be live from the WWE Performance Center.