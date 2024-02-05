WWE Raw results (2/5): Powell’s live review of Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bull Rope match, Kabuki Warriors vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,602)

St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center

Aired live February 5, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with a recap of the final angle on Smackdown that saw Cody Rhodes tell Roman Reigns that he is coming for him, just not at WrestleMania, which was followed by The Rock going face-to-face with Reigns…

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was introduced by ring announcer Samantha Irvin. A graphic listed that Rollins has held his title for 254 days. Rollins wore his knee brace over his pants.

The broadcast team of Michael Cole and Pat McAfee checked in from ringside. Cole noted that Rollins is not medically cleared to compete due to a knee injury. Cole said it had been an interesting weekend to say the least. McAfee said the world was talking about the stories that are possible in one place and once place on, which is WWE. “It’s a beautiful time to be here,” McAfee said.

Rollins stood in the ring and welcomed the fans to Monday Night Rollins. They chanted his name. Rollins said he smells what is cooking after Smackdown. There were some boos. Rollins stopped and looked to the crowd, which responded with some “Cody” chants.

“I sense that you guys want Cody,” Rollins said. He said he had good news for them, he wanted Cody as well. He said he had more questions than answers coming out of Smackdown and then told Rhodes to “come on down.”

Cody Rhodes made his entrance dressed in a suit. “Unless you’ve been living in a cave somewhere, you know what’s happened the past three days,” Cole said. He added that Cody has been trending worldwide on Twitter for the last three days. McAfee acknowledged #WeWantCody and said, “we got him.”

Once in the ring, Cody smiled as he looked to the fans and then asked Rollins and the St. Louis crowd what they wanted to talk about. There was a “Rocky sucks” chant. “Is it 1996 again?” Cole asked. Rollins told the fans he had to be honest, he didn’t think he’d hear that one. A “We Want Cody” chant started. Cody turned and played to the fans.

Rollins said he was cutting straight to the chase. He told Cody he understands what he’s going through. He said he’s been there and he gets it, but they need answers. Rollins said he stood by what he said last week about his championship being the most prestigious in the industry.

Rollins said he needed the match as much as Cody did. Rollins said he needed to know that he’s better than he was the last time they met. Rollins said he needs to know he’s the best and the only way to do that is to test himself against best. Rollins said Cody is the best. Rollins told Cody to cut the crap and asked if he is going to fight him at WrestleMania.

Drew McIntyre made his entrance before Cody could respond. McIntyre walked out in non-wrestling attire. “A very bitter individual,” Cole said. McIntyre said he thinks he speaks on behalf of everyone when he asked what the hell. McIntyre said he laid them both up perfectly for WrestleMania and they are going to screw it up.

McIntyre said Rollins is the only person who hates CM Punk as much as him. McIntyre said he took out Punk. McIntyre showed off his new t-shirt that shows him smiling in front of a Punk tombstone regarding WrestleMania. McIntyre told Cody that he has to finish the story. McIntyre told Cody not to let him, his family, or the fans down.

McIntyre said he didn’t want to there when everyone else does, but he told Cody not to let his father down. Rollins told Cody that he doesn’t have to be a prick. Rollins asked McIntyre what made him think he would get the title shot at WrestleMania when he’s beaten McIntyre twice. Rollins said they both know there were outside reasons why he lost those matches, then pointed out that Rollins lost to Cody three times.

McIntyre praised Rollins for working his butt off to make his championship mean something. McIntyre said no one wants to fight Roman Reigns anymore because they know the finish, which is that his family will interfere. McIntyre said it happened to him.

Cody tried to speak, but McIntyre told him that he wasn’t finished. McIntyre said that if Rollins was a real workhorse, they would have shot him dead after the first injury. McIntyre said that after 17 injuries, it’s time for him to take it from here. McIntyre dropped Rollins with a Glasgow Kiss. Cody punched McIntyre, ducked a return shot, and then punched him again to clear McIntyre from the ring. McIntyre smiled while he held his jaw at ringside.

Footage aired from earlier in the day of Becky Lynch arriving at the building at 2:37 p.m. CT, and of Kayden Carter and Katana Chance arriving three minutes later. Cole hyped the upcoming four-way tag team qualifier for after the first commercial break… [C]

Powell’s POV: McIntyre is so much fun right now., That’s two legitimately injured wrestlers that he’s attacked over the last two weeks. Meanwhile, I love that WWE isn’t muting the live crowd or acting like nothing happened as they would have done in the past. They aren’t hiding from the reaction to Rock taking the title match and it’s making for truly compelling television.

1. “DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci vs. “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in a four-way tag team match qualifier. Three teams were in the ring coming out of the break and then the Kingston and Woods entrance was televised. Kaiser ran Kingston through the ropes and into the post, then sent him to ringside with a running kick. [C]

There were a series of dives onto wrestlers at ringside that included Julius performed a Swanton onto the pile. Woods went up top, but Ciampa cut him off and then hoisted him onto his back and dove onto the pile on the floor, which left everyone down. [C]