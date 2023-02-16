What's happening...

AEW Revolution lineup: The updated lineup for the March pay-per-view event

February 16, 2023

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, March 5 in San Francisco, California at Chase Center.

-MJF vs. Bryan Danielson in a sixty-minute Iron Man Match for the AEW World Championship

-Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow for the TNT Championship

-Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Antony Bowens vs. the winners of a Tag Team Battle Royale vs. the winners of a tag team Casino Battle Royale in a four-way for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page in a Texas Death match

Powell’s POV: AEW will hold a tag team battle royale on Wednesday’s Dynamite followed by a tag team Casino Battle Royale on the March 1 Dynamite to fill the spots in the AEW Tag Team Title match. AEW events are typically priced at $49.99 on B/R Live and traditional pay-per-view television (the events team via FITE TV internationally).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.