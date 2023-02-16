AEW Revolution lineup: The updated lineup for the March pay-per-view event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, March 5 in San Francisco, California at Chase Center.

-MJF vs. Bryan Danielson in a sixty-minute Iron Man Match for the AEW World Championship

-Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow for the TNT Championship

-Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Antony Bowens vs. the winners of a Tag Team Battle Royale vs. the winners of a tag team Casino Battle Royale in a four-way for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page in a Texas Death match

Powell’s POV: AEW will hold a tag team battle royale on Wednesday’s Dynamite followed by a tag team Casino Battle Royale on the March 1 Dynamite to fill the spots in the AEW Tag Team Title match. AEW events are typically priced at $49.99 on B/R Live and traditional pay-per-view television (the events team via FITE TV internationally).