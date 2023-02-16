Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, Impact In 60 theme, BTI match

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Rich Swann vs. Kenny King

-Chris Bey vs. Kushida

-Eddie Edwards vs. Heath in a qualifying match for the the four-way at No Surrender

-Steve Maclin vs. Rhino in a qualifying match for the the four-way at No Surrender

-Alisha vs. Masha Slamovich

Powell’s POV: Brian Myers and PCO won the first two qualifiers for the No Surrender four-way match will determine the No. 1 contender to the Impact World Championship. Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and focusses on Consequences Creed (a/k/a Xavier Woods). The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET has Steph De Lander vs. Deonna Purrazzo. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).