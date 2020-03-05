Steve Austin set for WWE Raw on 3/16 Day

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Thursday to announce that Steve Austin will appear on the March 16 edition of WWE Raw in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena.

WWE Hall of Famer and pop culture icon “Stone Cold” Steve Austin created some of the most memorable catchphrases in history, including one that launched his career to new heights when he exclaimed, “Austin 3:16 says I just whipped your ***!” On Monday, 3/16, Austin will appear live on Raw on USA Network at 8/7c to help the WWE Universe celebrate #316Day.

Additionally on 3/16, WWE Network will stream a marathon of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin programming, including an all-new episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions featuring an in-depth interview with WWE Hall of Famer Bret “Hitman” Hart, where the two icons will discuss their historic rivalry that culminated in one of the greatest matches in WWE history at WrestleMania 13.

#316Day will also feature exclusive Austin 3:16 merchandise on WWEShop.com; special Topps Austin 3:16 trading card sets; and custom content across WWE’s global digital and social media platforms celebrating Austin’s legendary career.

Share your favorite “Stone Cold” Steve Austin moments using #316Day.

Powell’s POV: I like the marketing idea of 3/16 Day with Austin appearing on Raw and Austin related programming airing on WWE Network. It will be interesting to see if they have a role in mind for Austin at WrestleMania. I’m guessing it won’t be a the special referee for Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns given that he played that same role when Goldberg and Brock Lesnar were booed heavily at WrestleMania 20, but it sure would be funny if he that turned out to be the plan given the fan backlash there has been to Goldberg winning the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Super ShowDown.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Stu Bennett discussing the NWA Crockett Cup, whether he's interested in returning to the ring, working as a color commentator, his history with Nick Aldis, Drew McIntyre, and Marty Scurll, his acting career, and much more. Check out the NWA Crockett Cup on Sunday, April 19 in Atlanta, Georgia at Gateway Center Arena or via FITE.TV pay-per-view...

