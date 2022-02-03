What's happening...

NXT UK TV preview: NXT UK Women’s Championship headlines today’s show

February 3, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.

-Meiko Satomura vs. Blair Davenport in a Japanese Street Fight for the NXT UK Women’s Championship.

-Jack Starz and Dave Mastiff vs. Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith to become No. 1 contenders to the NXT UK Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on Peacock and WWE Network. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ reviews are typically available on Thursdays, and his members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available by Friday morning. Both may be delayed this week.

