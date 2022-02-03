AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship.

-The Inner Circle team meeting.

Wednesday's Dynamite will be live from Atlantic City, New Jersey at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. AEW Rampage will be taped the same night.

