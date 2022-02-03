MLW Azteca preview: The lineup for tonight’s Azteca finale

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Azteca online show.

-El Hijo Del Vikingo, Laredo Kid, and Octagon Jr. vs. Alex Kane, Extreme Tiger, and Villano.

-EJ Nduka in action.

-Part two of the all access look at Jacob Fatu.

Powell’s POV: This show is billed as the finale of the Azteca series, and MLW Fusion will return next week. MLW Azteca streams Thursdays on the MLW YouTube page and FITE TV at 7CT/8ET. Azteca is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My reviews are usually available immediately following the show (depending on the availability of a screener), and Dot Net Members have exclusive access to my weekly MLW Azteca audio reviews.