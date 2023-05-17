“Superstar” Billy Graham dead at age 79

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

“Superstar” Billy Graham (Wayne Coleman) died on Wednesday at age 79. Graham had been hospitalized due to kidney failure and other ailments. Graham’s wife Valarie wrote on social media that she declined a doctor’s suggestion to remove him from life support on Sunday night.

Powell’s POV: Graham is one of the most influential wrestlers in the history of the business. Everything from his physique to his promo style inspired countless pro wrestlers, including fellow icons such as Hulk Hogan, Jesse Ventura, Dusty Rhodes, and Ric Flair. Graham had a memorable run as the WWWF Champion and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004. He had a number of public disputes with the McMahon family over the years, but he ultimately signed a legends deal with WWE. My condolences to the family, friends, and many fans of Superstar Graham.