5/17 AEW Dynamite results: Powell’s live review of Ricky Starks vs. Jay White, Ruby Soho and Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker and and Hikaru Shida, Chris Jericho vs. Roderick Strong in a Falls Count Anywhere match, Jack Perry vs. Rush, Sammy Guevara in action, Don Callis speaks, Tony Khan’s latest announcement

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 189)

Austin, Texas at at Moody Arena

Aired live May 17, 2023 on TBS

[Hour One] The Dynamite opening aired and then pyro shot off on the stage. The broadcast team was Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Taz, and Justin Roberts was the ring announcer. Schiavone said it was a great day to be a fan of AEW and added that they were “all pumped up”…

TNT Champion Wardlow made his entrance dressed in non-wrestling attire. Wardlow said Christian Cage made a lot of promises last week that he wanted him to follow through with. Wardlow called for Cage to come out and spit in his face.

Christian Cage and Luchasaurus made their entrance. Cage got in Wardlow’s face and told him that his time as champion was about over. Both men traded insults that were picked up by the camera microphone. Wardlow grabbed Cage by the throat. When Luchasaurus tried to intervene, Wardlow hit him. Wardlow set up for a powerbomb on Cage and then hit a terrible looking headbutt on Luchasaurus.

Cage low-blowed Wardlow. Cage had Luchasaurus go to ringside and bring back a ladder, which Cage battered Wardlow with. Cage leaned the ladder in the corner. Luchasaurus picked up Wardlow and powerbombed him onto the ladder. Cage placed the mangled ladder in the middle of the ring and then performed his Killswitch finisher onto it. Cage posed with the TNT Title belt…

Powell’s POV: A solid opening segment. Wardlow came off like more brawn than brains, but that’s kind of his thing.

The broadcast team spoke about Don Callis turning on Kenny Omega at the end of last week’s Dynamite. They hyped Callis’s appearance for later in the show…

AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin made separate entrances, and their opponents Lee Moriarty and Big Bill followed…

1. Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin vs. Lee Moriarty and Big Bill. Excalibur noted that Moriarty and Bill teamed on the AEW House Rules tour and had “pretty good success” (they’ve lost both of their house show matches as a team). Excalibur added that no one had heard from Stokely Hathaway since The Firm Deletion. Cassidy cleared Moriarty from the ring heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]