AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s live TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Darby Allin vs. Lee Moriarty

-Hook vs. Ethan Page for the FTW Title

-Anna Jay vs. Julia Hart

-TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Taya Valkyrie meet face-to-face

-Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker in an eight-man tag match

-Swerve Strickland makes an announcement

Powell's POV: Rampage will be live on Friday from Kingston, Rhode Island at Ryan Center. The one-hour live Battle of the Belts VI special will air immediately after Rampage.