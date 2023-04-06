What's happening...

AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s live TNT show

April 6, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Darby Allin vs. Lee Moriarty

-Hook vs. Ethan Page for the FTW Title

-Anna Jay vs. Julia Hart

-TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Taya Valkyrie meet face-to-face

-Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker in an eight-man tag match

-Swerve Strickland makes an announcement

Powell’s POV: Rampage will be live on Friday from Kingston, Rhode Island at Ryan Center. The one-hour live Battle of the Belts VI special will air immediately after Rampage. Join Colin McGuire for his weekly live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Friday on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

