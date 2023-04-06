AEW Battle of the Belts VI lineup: The card for Friday’s live special

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for Friday’s AEW Battle of the Belts VI television special.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Dralistico for the AEW International Championship

-Jade Cargill vs. Billie Starkz for the TBS Title

-Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and QT Marshall for the ROH Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: AEW Battle of the Belts VI will be live on Friday from Kingston, Rhode Island at Ryan Center immediately following AEW Rampage. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage and AEW Battle of the Belts VI as the shows air back-to-back on TNT beginning at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s Rampage/Battle of the Belts combo audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).