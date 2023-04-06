Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, Impact In 60 theme, BTI match

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Mikey Bailey

-Eddie Edwards vs. PCO

-Darren McCarty, Tommy Dreamer, and Yuya Uemura vs. Bully Ray, John Skyler, and Jason Hotch

-“Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. “TMDK” Bad Dude Tito and Shane Haste

-Jody Threat debuts

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET and has Champagne Singh and Shera vs. Heath and Rhino. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs early Friday morning at 1CT/2ET and focusses on Trevor Lee (a/k/a Cameron Grimes). John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).