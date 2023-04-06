What's happening...

WWE series featuring John Cena picked up by Roku Channel

April 6, 2023

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Roku has has picked up the new WWE: Recruits series that features John Cena, who is also an executive producer. Deadline.com reports that the eight-part series focuses on “the grueling training, personal triumphs, and life-changing moments of talented young men and women making their professional wrestling dreams a reality.” The series will be produced by WWE and A. Smith & Co. Productions. Read more at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: Filming took place during WrestleMania weekend in Los Angeles. The story lists Paul Levesque, Shawn Michaels, Big E, and Ric Flair as appearing on the show along with Cena. No premiere date is listed.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.