WWE Raw in Montreal (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Austin Aries, Lita, Marina Shafir, Julio Dinero, Rebecca DiPietro, King Mo, Monty Brown, Brian Adams, Larry Winters, Antonino Rocca, Stan Stasiak

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre. The show includes Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Championship. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Montreal, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Indianapolis, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Pittsburgh, and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Peoria. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Austin Aries (Daniel Healy Solwold Jr.) is 46.

-Julio Dinero (Brian Wohl) turned 51 on Sunday.

-Lita (Amy Dumas) turned 48 on Sunday.

-Rebecca DiPietro turned 44 on Sunday.

-Marina Shafir turned 36 on Sunday.

-The late Brian “Crush” Adams was born on April 14, 1964. He died of a drug overdose at age 43 on August 13, 2007.

-The late Larry Winters was born on April 14, 1956. He died of a heart attack at age 58 on January 27, 2015.

-King Mo (Robert Horne) of the Men On A Mission tag team turned 57 on Saturday.

-Former pro wrestler Monty Brown turned 54 on Saturday. He also worked as Marcus Cor Von in WWE.

-The late Antonino Rocca (Antonino Biasetton) was born on April 13, 1927. He died due to complications following a urinary infection at age 49 on March 15, 1977.

-The late Stan Stasiak (George Emile Stipich) was born on April 13, 1937. He died of heart failure at age 60 on June 19, 1997.