NXT TV preview: The card for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams in a cage match

-Ridge Holland vs. Joaquin Wilde

-Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice

-Noam Dar vs. Dijak

-Thea Hail vs. Tatum Paxley

-“AOP” Akam and Rezar vs. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe

