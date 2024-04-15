NXT TV preview: The card for Tuesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams in a cage match
-Ridge Holland vs. Joaquin Wilde
-Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice
-Noam Dar vs. Dijak
-Thea Hail vs. Tatum Paxley
-“AOP” Akam and Rezar vs. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe
