AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Will Ospreay vs. Claudio Castagnoli

-Adam Copeland and Willow Nightingale vs. Brody King and Julia Hart

-“The Elite” Kazuchika Okada, Matthew Jackson, and Nicholas Jackson vs. Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Daniel Garcia

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mariah May

-New IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley appears

-Taz brokers a meeting between Hook and Chris Jericho

Powell's POV: Wednesday's show will be live from Indianapolis, Indiana at Indianapolis Farmers Coliseum.