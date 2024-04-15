TNA Impact preview: The card for Thursday’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show.

-Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers vs. “Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin for the TNA Tag Team Titles

-Hammerstone in action

-Nic Nemeth speaks

Powell’s POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays along with my TNA Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).